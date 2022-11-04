Bernalda. Venerdì 4 novembre tradizionale cerimonia della Giornata dell’Unità Nazionale e delle Forze Armate

Venerdì 4 novembre alle ore 11.00 si celebrerà in Piazza Plebiscito la tradizionale cerimonia della Giornata dell’Unità Nazionale e delle Forze Armate.

Tutta la cittadinanza è invitata.

