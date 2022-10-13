Pisticci. Avviso allerta meteo criticità gialla

L’avviso appena emesso dal Sindaco invita alla prudenza in considerazione delle condizioni meteorologiche che secondo gli enti preposti potranno risultare ancora instabili e a tratti perturbate fino alle prime ore della prossima notte.

