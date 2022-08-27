Celebrazione in occasione del 40° anniversario della morte del Gen.C.A. Carlo Alberto dalla Chiesa

27 Agosto 2022 Redazione Appuntamenti, Cronaca, Famiglia, Forze dell'Ordine, Giovani, Informazione, Istituzioni, Primo piano, Storia, Territorio 0

Condividi subito la notizia

In occasione del 40° anniversario della morte del Generale Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa ucciso il 3 settembre del 1982 a Palermo si trasmette una locandina celebrativa riportante l’effige e una celebre frase del Generale.

Radio Laser - Gen dalla Chiesa DEFINITIVA MODIFICATA Verticale 1080x1980 1 - news matera potenza puglia basilicata
Condividi subito la notizia

Commenta per primo

Commenta

L'indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.


*