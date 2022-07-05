Mercoledì 6 luglio 2022 – ore 12.30 – Sala Consiliare Conferenza stampa di presentazione Giunta Comunale

Mercoledì 6 luglio 2022, alle ore 12.30, nella sala Consiliare del Comune di Policoro, il Sindaco della Città di Policoro, Enrico Bianco, terrà una conferenza stampa di presentazione della Giunta Comunale.  

