Gli ARCADE FIRE celebrano il 15esimo anniversario di FUNERAL!

Funeral degli Arcade Fire è uno degli album più importanti del millennio, un disco dal fascino eterno e immutato, adorato sia dai fan che dalla critica. È una raccolta di brani davvero unici ed esaltanti, realizzata durante un periodo di estrema creatività per i membri della band, ed è anche l’album che ha lanciato il gruppo su scala globale.

Per celebrare il 15° anniversario della pubblicazione avvenuta il 14 settembre 2004, la band pubblicherà attraverso i propri canali social filmati live inediti, immagini d’archivio risalenti agli anni della realizzazione del disco ed altri contenuti esclusivi.

“Funeral evokes sickness and death, but also understanding and renewal; childlike mystification, but also the impending coldness of maturity. The recurring motif of a non-specific “neighborhood” suggests the supportive bonds of family and community, but most of its lyrical imagery is overpoweringly desolate” – Pitchfork

“While every third British band mines 1979-80 post-punk, Arcade Fire, from Canada, have stolen a march by investigating the US “no wave” of the same period. Their masterstroke has been to invest this ironic, cool music with raw emotion. Marriages collapsed and friends died around them while they made Funeral, but grief has produced the giddy energy of a wake” – The Guardian

“Only Arcade Fire can make misery sound so good and only Arcade Fire distil life into a sound that is at once busy and simple, textured and pure. There seems little doubt that Funeral will live on in listeners’ hearts.” – BBC

“There’s an ambition and articulacy here, at a time when American rock often settles for inchoate mewling or enervated formalism, that’s positively bracing. Don’t let the title fool you: Funeral feels like a fresh start” – Uncut

“It’s so out of step with most indie rock it’s as if it’s been beamed from outer space.” – Q Magazine



