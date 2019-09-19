TRAVELIN’ THRU, 1967 – 1969: THE BOOTLEG SERIES VOL. 15

Il nuovo capitolo dell’acclamata serie ‘Bootleg’ include ben 47 registrazioni inedite, gli outtake relativi agli album John Wesley Harding, Nashville Skyline e Self Portrait oltre alle meravigliose registrazioni in studio di Bob Dylan e Johnny Cash risalenti al 1969

Disponibile nei formati 3CD, 3LP ed in digitale

In tutti i negozi di dischi e store digitali dal 1° novembre 2019

Columbia Records e Legacy Recordings – divisione Catalogo di Sony Music Entertainment, pubblicano il 1° novembre Bob Dylan (featuring Johnny Cash) – Travelin’ Thru, 1967 – 1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15 .

L’ultimo capitolo dell’acclamatissima serie ‘Bootleg’ rivisita i viaggi musicali di Dylan a Nashville, avvenuti nel periodo 1967-1969, concentrandosi sulle registrazioni inedite realizzate con Johnny Cash e quelle relative alla realizzazione degli album John Wesley Harding, Nashville Skyline e Self Portrait.

Il Primo disco risale al tempo in cui Dylan provava e registrava nello Studio A della Columbia, a Nashville, i brani che sarebbero poi diventati l’album John Wesley Harding (17 ottobre e 6 novembre 1967) e l’album Nashville Skyline (13-14 febbraio 1969), inclusa anche una canzone del tutto inedita: “Western Road” (Nashville Skyline outtake);

I dischi Due e Tre sono invece incentrati sulle collaborazioni di Dylan con l’icona della musica americana Johnny Cash, e contengono le ricercatissime prove realizzate sempre nello Studio A della Columbia a Nashville e le registrazioni sul palco del Ryman Auditorium (risalenti al 1° maggio 1969) della premiere di The Johnny Cash Show (originariamente trasmesso dalla ABC-TV il 7 giugno 1969);

Il Terzo disco si chiude con i pezzi registrati il 17 maggio 1970 insieme ad Earl Scruggs, leggenda del Bluegrass banjo e vincitore di un Grammy Award, per lo speciale televisivo PBS “Earl Scruggs: His Family and Friends” (trasmesso originariamente a gennaio del 1971).

– – –

Il 1967 marcò una profonda e sorprendente trasformazione nell’evoluzione musicale di Bob Dylan. Dopo la trilogia d’avanguardia realizzata nel 1965-66 con Bringing It All Back Home / Highway 61 Revisited / Blonde On Blonde in cui Dylan traduceva la cultura pop contemporanea sempre più barocca, surreale e psichedelica, l’artista si ritira dalla vista pubblica a seguito di un incidente in moto avvenuto nel luglio 1966. Aveva registrato Blonde On Blonde con una full-band a Nashville nel febbraio del 1966 ma, quando arrivò il momento di registrarne il seguito nell’autunno del 1967, optò per un semplice trio – Dylan (chitarra, voce, armonica), Charlie McCoy (basso) e Kenneth Buttrey (batteria) – per creare un suono del tutto minimalista.

Nelle sue personali note scritte appositamente per Travelin’ Thru , Colin Escott afferma: “Parlando con il giornalista Matt Damsker dei suoni di John Wesley Harding, Dylan aveva detto: ‘Non sapevo come registrare nello stesso modo in cui facevano tutti gli altri, e non volevo nemmeno farlo… Non pensavo fosse necessaria tutta quella produzione’. Optò anche per testi molto stringati. ‘Quello che sto cercando di fare ora è non usare troppe parole. Voglio che non ci sia alcuna frase in cui poter infilare una parola di più. Non ci deve essere alcuno spazio bianco’ “.

Dylan tornò nello Studio A della Columbia a febbraio del 1969 per lavorare su Nashville Skyline. “Bob mi aveva chiesto di essere ospite nell’album” disse Johnny Cash in seguito, “sono andato in studio e hanno acceso il registratore per circa due ore”. Queste registrazioni forniscono informazioni importantissime sulla sensibilità reciproca di Dylan e Cash attraverso una serie di cover che includono anche due medley di Jimmie Rodgers.

Lo Studio della Columbia aveva quindi ospitato due sessioni di registrazioni di Dylan e Cash: il 17 e il 18 febbraio 1969 con una band che ospitava anche il pioniere del rock ‘n’ roll Carl Perkins alla chitarra in ben sei tracce (inclusa la sua composizione “Matchbox”). Una delle scoperte sonore più intriganti incluse in Travelin’ Thru è proprio “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright / Understand Your Man“, in quanto i due cantanti/cantautori si rendono reciprocamente omaggio in modo del tutto inedito. La sessione di duetti di Dylan-Cash includeva inoltre la prima versione di “Wanted Man” ed anche l’unica versione della canzone mai cantata da Dylan, che la settimana seguente divenne brano di apertura del concerto a San Quentin di Johnny Cash.

In seguito, quando il Johnny Cash Show debuttò a giugno del 1969, Cash offrì a Bob Dylan uno slot durante il primo spettacolo. Nei giorni precedenti e successivi alla registrazione dello Show, Dylan stava lavorando all’album che un anno dopo diventò Self Portrait . “Folsom Prison Blues” e “Ring of Fire” registrati in quel periodo vengono resi disponibili per la prima volta in assoluto in Travelin’ Thru .

Anche se un solo duetto con Johnny Cash (“Girl from the North Country”) fu incluso nell’album Nashville Skyline di Dylan, Cash ne scrisse comunque le note di copertina; un mese dopo l’uscita dell’album Skyline, Dylan fece la sua prima apparizione televisiva dal vivo in cinque anni in The Johnny Cash Show; tale prestazione è inclusa anche qui.

** FOTO (crediti): Al Clayton – Dylan in the studio with Bob Johnston, who produced the John Wesley Harding, Nashville Skyline and Self Portrait albums; Photo credit: Jimmy Ellis – Dylan at the taping of the Johnny Cash TV show

Bob Dylan (featuring Johnny Cash) – Travelin’ Thru, 1967 – 1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15

DISC 1

October 17, 1967

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

John Wesley Harding sessions

Drifter’s Escape – Take 1 (Alternate Version) I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

November 6, 1967

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

John Wesley Harding sessions

All Along the Watchtower – Take 3 (Alternate Version) John Wesley Harding – Take 1 (Alternate Version) As I Went Out One Morning – Take 1 (Alternate Version) I Pity the Poor Immigrant – Take 4 (Alternate Version) I Am a Lonesome Hobo – Take 4 (Alternate Version)

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar, harmonica

Charlie McCoy: bass

Kenneth Buttrey: drums

February 13, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

Nashville Skyline sessions

I Threw It All Away – Take 1 (Alternate Version)

Previously released on The Bootleg Series, Vol. 10: Another Self Portrait

To Be Alone with You – Take 1 (Alternate Version) Lay Lady Lay – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

Previously released as a digital download with iTunes pre-orders of Together Through Life

One More Night – Take 2 (Alternate Version) Western Road – Take 1 (Outtake)

February 14, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

Nashville Skyline sessions

Peggy Day – Take 1 (Alternate Version) Tell Me That It Isn’t True – Take 2 (Alternate Version) Country Pie – Take 2 (Alternate Version)

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica

Kelton D. Herston, Norman Blake, Charlie Daniels, Wayne Moss (10 & 12): guitars

Bob Wilson: piano, organ

Peter Drake: steel guitar (13-15)

Charlie McCoy: bass

Kenneth Buttrey: drums

DISC 2

February 17, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

The Dylan-Cash Sessions

I Still Miss Someone – Take 5

Written by Johnny Cash and Roy Cash, Jr.

Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right/Understand Your Man – Rehearsal

Written by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash

February 18, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

The Dylan-Cash Sessions

One Too Many Mornings – Take 3 Mountain Dew – Take 1

Written by Bascom Lamar Lunsford and Scott Wiseman

Mountain Dew – Take 2

Written by Bascom Lamar Lunsford and Scott Wiseman

I Still Miss Someone – Take 2

Written by Johnny Cash and Roy Cash, Jr.

Careless Love – Take 1

Traditional, arranged by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash

Matchbox – Take 1

Written by Carl Perkins

That’s All Right, Mama – Take 1

Written by Arthur Crudup

Mystery Train/This Train Is Bound for Glory – Take 1

Mystery Train written by Junior Parker

This Train Is Bound for Glory written by Woody Guthrie

Big River – Take 1

Written by Johnny Cash

Girl from the North Country – Rehearsal Girl from the North Country – Take 1 I Walk the Line – Take 2

Written by Johnny Cash

Guess Things Happen That Way – Rehearsal

Written by Jack Clement

Guess Things Happen That Way – Take 3

Written by Jack Clement

Five Feet High and Rising – Take 1

Written by Johnny Cash

You Are My Sunshine – Take 1

Written by Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell

Ring of Fire – Take 1

Written by June Carter and Merle Kilgore

DISC 3

February 18, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

The Dylan-Cash Sessions

Studio Chatter Wanted Man – Take 1 Amen – Rehearsal

Written by Jester Hairston

Just a Closer Walk with Thee – Take 1

Traditional, arranged by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash

Jimmie Rodgers Medley No. 1 – Take 1

Based on Blue Yodel No. 1 (T for Texas), The Brakeman’s Blues (Yodeling the Blues Away), and Blue Yodel No. 5 (It’s Raining Here) written by Jimmie Rodgers

Jimmie Rodgers Medley No. 2 – Take 2

Based on Waiting for a Train, The Brakeman’s Blues (Yodeling the Blues Away), and Blue Yodel No. 1 (T For Texas) written by Jimmie Rodgers

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar

Johnny Cash: vocals, guitar

Carl Perkins: guitar (08,10, 02, 04-06)

Bob Wootton: guitar

Marshall Grant: bass

W.S. Holland: drums

May 1, 1969Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Live on The Johnny Cash Show

Originally broadcast on ABC-TV, June 7, 1969

I Threw It All Away

included on 2010 DVD The Best of the Johnny Cash TV Show: 1969-1971

Living the Blues Girl from the North Country

included on 2010 DVD The Best of the Johnny Cash TV Show: 1969-1971

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar

Johnny Cash: vocals, guitar (09)

Norman Blake and Charlie Daniels: guitars

Peter Drake: steel guitar

Bob Wilson: piano

Charlie McCoy: bass

Kenneth Buttrey: drums

May 3, 1969

Columbia Studio A, Nashville, TN

Self Portrait sessions

Ring of Fire (Outtake)

Written by June Carter and Merle Kilgore

Folsom Prison Blues (Outtake)

Written by Johnny Cash

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar

Fred F. Carter, Norman Blake: guitars

Charlie Daniels: guitar (11), bass (10)

Bob Wilson: piano

Peter Drake: steel guitar

Charlie McCoy: harmonica (10), bass (11)

Kenneth Buttrey: drums

Delores Edgin and Dottie Dillard: background vocals

May 17, 1970The Home of Thomas B. Allen, Carmel, New York

With Earl Scruggs

Earl Scruggs Interview East Virginia Blues

Written by A.P. Carter

Included in 1971 documentary Earl Scruggs: His Family and Friends

To Be Alone with You Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance

Traditional, arranged by Bob Dylan

Nashville Skyline Rag

Previously released on the album Earl Scruggs Performing with His Family and Friends

Bob Dylan: vocals, guitar

Earl Scruggs: banjo

Randy Scruggs: acoustic guitar

Gary Scruggs: electric bass

All songs written by Bob Dylan except where noted

All tracks previously unreleased except where noted

Produced by Jeff Rosen and Steve Berkowitz

John Wesley Harding, Nashville Skyline, and Self Portrait sessions originally produced by Bob Johnston

Liner notes by Colin Escott and Rosanne Cash