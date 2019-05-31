NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS SU RADIO LASER DA OGGI 31 MAGGIO

NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS “RATTLING ROSE”

radiodate immediata

“RATTLING ROSE”, il secondo estratto dall’EP “BLACK STAR DANCING” dei NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS in uscita il prossimo 14 giugno, arriva oggi in radio!

Noel dice di “RATTLING ROSE“: “It manages to combine the influences of Chris Rea, Chris De Burgh, Mike and the Mechanics and Slipknot FFS!!! I may have eaten too many gummy bears recently … anyway it’s “jolly good” … not my words but the words of David Cameron who literally did the hokey cokey at Soho Farmhouse when he heard it.”